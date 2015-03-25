Dan McLay Wins Eurometropole

Dan McLay has won the 77 th Eurometropole race in Belgium.

Aqua Blue Sports were amongst the teams for this 188.5km 1.1HC race in the Napoleon Games Cup series from La Louviere to Tournai but had Dan Pearson forced to withdraw early on due to stomach problems in a race which had 103kms of riding before six laps of 14.7kms.

Biermans, Molly, Riou, Budding, Ourselin, Deltombe, Tronet and Stephens got into a break and were quickly four minutes clear.

The gap stood at 4.20 after ninety kilometres and was at six minutes as they went over the finish line for the first time and 4.35, the second time, they went over the line.

With four laps or around fifty kilometres to go, the gap was at 2.35 and at 1.05, twenty-five kilometres later.

The break was eventually caught and it came down to a sprint which was won by British rider Dan McLay of Fortuneo Oscar ahead of Kenny Dehaes and Jimmy Turgis.

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

