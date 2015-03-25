Dan Martin To Move To UAE

Birmingham born Irishman Dan Martin is to leave Quick-Step.
Martin, who joined Quick Step from Garmin Sharp, will join UAE Abu Dhabi on a two year deal which starts from January 1st 2018.
Martin tweeted about his move: "Very excited to join
@TeamUAEAbuDhabi. Looking forward to bringing this team to the top of cycling together w/ the staff & my new teammates.
"I want to thank everyone at
@quickstepteam for 2 years full of great memories. Determined to finish my time here in the same successful way."
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG