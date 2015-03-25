 

Dan Martin To Move To UAE

18 August 2017 02:46
Birmingham born Irishman Dan Martin is to leave Quick-Step.

Martin, who joined Quick Step from Garmin Sharp, will join UAE Abu Dhabi on a two year deal which starts from January 1st 2018.

Martin tweeted about his move: "Very excited to join . Looking forward to bringing this team to the top of cycling together w/ the staff & my new teammates.

"I want to thank everyone at for 2 years full of great memories. Determined to finish my time here in the same successful way."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.