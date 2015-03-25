 

Dan Martin In Quick Step's TDF Team

27 June 2017 01:45
Birmingham born Dan Martin has been named in Quick-Step Floors' team for the 2017 Tour De France.

Martin, the Irishman, will be looking to finish as high up the GC as possible for a team which has 35 victories already this season.

German Marcel Kittel will be expected to be involved in the sprint stages whilst Philippe Gilbert, the 34 year old Belgian will also be one looking for stage wins and possibly the green jersey.

Quick-Step Floors team: Jack Bauer (New Zealand), Gianluca Brambilla (Italy), Philippe Gilbert (Belgium ), Marcel Kittel (Germany ), Daniel Martin (Ireland), Fabio Sabatini (Italy), Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic), Matteo Trentin (Italy) and Julien Vermote (Belgium).


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

