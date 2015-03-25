Damare Wins Paris-Nice Opener

Groupama FDJ’s Arnaud Demare has won the opening stage of the 76 th Paris-Nice race in France.

The annual race to the sun started in rain in Chetou for a 135km stage which ended on the Côte de Meudon, a climb of 1.9 km with an average gradient of 5.4%.

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) were the first to break and took a lead of three minutes with ninety kilometres left.

Roelandts took the intermediate sprint but the gap was starting to come down and with fourteen kilometres to go, the break was over.

Onto the banks of the Seine with five kilometres to go and there was a big crash in the middle of the peloton.

The pack stayed together and it was Groupama FDJ’s Arnaud Demare who took the win in 3.07.39 beating Gorka Izagirre Bahrain-Merida and Christophe Laporte of Cofidis in a photo finish.





"I thought I was second. I wasn’t expecting it so when they told me I’d won it was an explosion of joy. I was sure I was second. I threw my bike more in despair than anything," said Démare.





"At the end you’re not lucid at all, so when they told me I’d won it was extraordinary. It’s my first win, and to do it like that… it burned, it burned, but I never gave up. I’m super happy to win in front of my fan club and my family who are here. It’s perfect."









STAGE CLASSIFICATION 1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ) in 3h07’39’’ 2. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) s.t 3. Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) s.t GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama FDJ) 2. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) at 4’’ 3. Christophe Laporte (Cofidis)) at 6’’





