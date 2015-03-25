 

Cummings Withdraws From World Championships

14 September 2017 12:35
Steve Cummings has withdrawn from the Great Britain team for the World road championships which start in Bergen in Norway on Saturday.

The British time trial and road race champion had been told that he was a reserve for the time trial and prepared himself for the road race. However, British Cycling have put him in for the time trial instead.

With little time to prepare, the Dimension Data from The Wirral has withdraw from the competition entirely and said via a British Cycling statement:

“On 15 August I was told I would be reserve for the time trial so I decided to focus on one day races such as the Worlds, the Canada GPs and some Italian race.

“I was surprised to learn eight days before the Worlds I had been selected for the time trial. I can’t prepare for the time trial event in eight days from what I’m coming off. So I don’t feel I can do myself justice and would prefer to concentrate on other goals for my team.

“For me to do a proper job it takes specific training in order to produce a good time trial performance and I haven’t been training on my time trial bike as I was concentrating on the road race. Given that I won’t be able to give my best, it would be appropriate to give the opportunity to another rider.

“I’m a little surprised and disappointed with not making the Worlds road race team.  But I have to respect the selection process, and wish all the lads well. I will focus on the remaining Italian races for my team.”

Team Sky's Tao Geoghagen-Hart will compete for Britain in the time trial along side Chris Froome, who is one of the favourites for the race.




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

