Cummings Withdraws From World Championships

“On 15 August I was told I would be reserve for the time trial so I decided to focus on one day races such as the Worlds, the Canada GPs and some Italian race.
“I was surprised to learn eight days before the Worlds I had been selected for the time trial. I can’t prepare for the time trial event in eight days from what I’m coming off. So I don’t feel I can do myself justice and would prefer to concentrate on other goals for my team.
“For me to do a proper job it takes specific training in order to produce a good time trial performance and I haven’t been training on my time trial bike as I was concentrating on the road race. Given that I won’t be able to give my best, it would be appropriate to give the opportunity to another rider.
“I’m a little surprised and disappointed with not making the Worlds road race team. But I have to respect the selection process, and wish all the lads well. I will focus on the remaining Italian races for my team.”
Team Sky's Tao Geoghagen-Hart will compete for Britain in the time trial along side Chris Froome, who is one of the favourites for the race.
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG