Cummings Takes Giro Della Toscano Opener

British rider Steve Cummings has taken the win on the opening stage of the Giro Della Toscano in Italy.





Pontedera was the setting for the opening stage made up of three laps of a 54km circuit and three laps of a 7.7km finishing circuit and saw Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy), Josu Zabala (Caja Rural), Maximilian Kuen (Tirol Cycling Team) and Michele Scartezzini (Sangemini-MG. Kvis), get away and take a lead of 2.30 by the half way stage.





They were never allowed to increase that lead and the break plus a three man counter attack were all caught with fifty kilometres to go.





Frederik Backaert of Wanty Group Gobert launched an attack with 25kms left with Steve Cummings, Vincenzo Nibali and Egan Bernal all joining him.





They were able to take a 43 second lead with one lap to go and that proved to be enough with Cumming of Dimension Data beating Egan to the win in 4.21.39.





Mark Cavendish finished 104th.





“I wasn’t really feeling super today, having missed so much racing," Cummings said about his win. "I couldn’t follow on the explosive climb so I just stayed calm, waited and then went full gas after the climb. It turned out to be a good tactic. Towards the end, we were going so fast at the front that there wasn’t an opportunity to split the group so I just waited for the sprint. I let it all out there and I’m just really happy now”.





























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

