 

Cummings- It's Pretty Cool Being National Champion

23 June 2017 12:54
Steve Cummings has said that it is pretty cool to be a champion after he flew home to win the British national time trial in the Isle of Man.

The Dimension Data rider from The Wirral, came in on 57.18, a time which beat defending championship Alex Dowsett and the rest of the field and told British Cycling: “I haven’t really had time to think over the last few months – I haven’t let myself think. I’ve just been trying to get back, and today’s the perfect confirmation of what I’ve being seeing in training."

Cummings, who dedicated the win to his wife, continued: "It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t pretty, but it was as much as I could do today and it was good enough. I wasn’t so good on the corners, I was losing time, but that’s normal – you’re going to be a bit cautious and out of practice. It was a tough course but I just concentrated on going as hard as I could on the climbs and recovering a bit on the downhill.

“It’s pretty cool to be national champion. It’s been really nice to be here this year – I haven’t been to the Isle of Man for 17 years I don’t think, but you see the same people and they have welcomed me back and it’s been really nice.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

