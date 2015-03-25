Cummings: I Am Here To Do My Best





The British Champion was speaking at the Dimension Data team press conference in Dusseldorf ahead of the 104th edition of the Grand Boucle.





Cummings, who is also coming back from injury said: My arm is not 100 per cent, it still hurts and aches but ultimately it's your legs which do the work.





"I am here to do my best. I just want to do my best. My preparation has not been ideal but three weeks is a long time and I know that I will be .





"I am really proud to wear the British jersey and am looking forward to get on with it.





"Nice to have the jersey and nice to have the boost I like winning at all.





"Now I have to go through the roadblock and I can go through the book and put some crosses down for the stages."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

