Cummings Does The British Double

Steve Cummings has the 2017 British National Road Race Champion title to add to his Time Trial title.

The Men’s road race took place in the Isle Of Man over a 193.7km course which saw two big laps and ten local laps.

Nineteen riders got into a break not long after the flag dropped but the group thinned out and Lawrence Carpenter, Alex Dowsett, Graham Briggs, Tom Moses, Owen Dudley, Nathan Draper, John Archibald, Rhys Howells, Chris Lawless and Charlie Quarterman were out in front after one lap.

Adam Blythe abandoned the race as the front group increased to 25 riders who were 46 seconds ahead of the chasing group.

Mark Cavendish dropped out of the front group just before the riders started on the ten 7.2km laps.

Ian Stannard, Alex Dowsett, Peter Kennaugh, James Shaw, Ian Bibby, Scott Davies, Chris Lawless and Graham Briggs went off the front and with eight laps to go they were joined by Dimension Data’s Steve Cummings riding to prove that he is worthy of a place in the African team’s Tour De France team and Team Sky rider’s Jon Dibben and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

With four laps remaining, Ben Swift, Peter Kennaugh, Ian Bibby and Chris Lawless and Steve Cummings were the leaders.

Kennaugh attacked but was soon dropped by the others who watched on as Steve Cummings mad his move with a lap to go and got clear by eighteen seconds.

There was no chances, the Wirral hailing rider was going to be brought back and he took the win ahead of Chris Lawless and Ian Bibby.

Cummings said about his win: “It was a really tough race, but that style of competition is what you miss when you haven’t been racing - it was punchy and explosive and there were so many efforts.

“I’m back now so we can forget about the injuries! It’s nice to be back doing what I do and looking forward to whatever is next. It’ll be nice to be at the Tour and to get stuck in.”

Chris Lawless, who becomes the British U23 Champion, following his second place, said: “I managed to get up the road early on which gave me a buffer over the mountain, and because I was in quite a big group we were able to ride steady up the mountain, rather than jumping around, so that helped me save a lot of energy.

“The finish circuits suited me, so I knew I would be able to do a good job. I train here in winter so I knew every bit of the course – apart from having a race in my home town, this is the second-best thing.

“I’ve been targeting this race since the start of the year, but at nationals anything can happen – it’s so open. I’m really happy with how I rode today.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

