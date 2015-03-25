 

Criterium Title For Caleb Ewan

03 January 2018 10:47
Mitchelton Scott rider Caleb Ewan has, as expected, become the Australian National Criterium champion.

On the opening day of the Australian National Championships, Ewan took the win after bring brought up to the final corner by his team mates who had controlled the race.

Ewan won in a time of 1.00.43 ahead of Steele Van Hoff of Bennlong Swiss Wellness and Brenton Jones of Delko Marseille Province. 

54 riders finished the race with Sarah Gigante winning the Women's U19 race.




KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

