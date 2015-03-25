Cort Nielsen Takes Tour Of Oman Stage Win

Astana’s Magnus Cort Nielsen has won the fourth stage of the Tour Of Oman.

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet after his stage three victory was the leader for a 117.5km stage from Yiti (Al Sifah) - Ministry of Tourism Yiti (Al Sifah) - Ministry of Tourism Yiti (Al Sifah) to Ministry of Tourism.

Jacques Janse Van Renseburg (Dimension Data), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Rémi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors), Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue Sport), Pieter Weening (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) & Jon Irisarri (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA were away after twelve kilometres and with a lead of 1.27, it was Golden Jersey wearing Loic Chetout who was taking the first climb and sprint of the day.

Van Rensburg beat Chetout to the points on the Wadi Al Kabir climb as the gap went out to 1.40 after fifty kilometres of racing.

The gap dropped down to a minute as Van Rensburg took the Al Jabal Street climb after 89kms and then rode away with Trek Segafredo’s Peter Stetina who attacked with eighteen kilometres to go.

He was caught and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) took the next sprint before Astana worked and got Magnus Cort Nielsen over the finish line to take the win in 2.57.36 ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain- Merida) and Alberto Bettiol (BMC).

Greg Van Avermaet finished safely and keeps his leader’s jersey.









STAGE CLASSIFICATION Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) 02h57’36’’ Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain - Merida) +00’’ Alberto Bettiol (BMC Racing Team) +00’’ GENERAL CLASSIFICATION Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) 15h54’20’’ Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) +09’’ Nathan Haas (Team Katusha Alpecin) +13’’ CHALLENGES General individual time Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) General points Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) Best young rider Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team) Most agressive rider Loïc Chetout (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits)





