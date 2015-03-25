Coquard Wins Tour Of Oman Opener

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) has won the opening stage of the Tour Of Oman.

Most of the riders who took part in the Dubai Tour, started the Tour of Oman which kicked off with a 162.5km stage from Nizwa to Sultan Qaboos University.

As soon as the flag was dropped, Maxime Farazijn (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Brian Van Goethem (Roomport - Nederlandse Loterij got away. Taking a lead of 2.45 after seven kilometres.

Perichon took the first sprint after 31kms and the second sprint a hundred kilometres later, before being caught by the pack who were twenty seconds down with eleven kilometres remaining.

The break were caught inside the final ten kilometres of a stage and the sprint was on.

Quick Step tried to get their riders in position but it was Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) who took the victory in 3.58.41 ahead of Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data and Giacomo Nizzolo with British rider Adam Blythe in sixth place.













