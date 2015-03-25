Contador To Retire After La Vuelta

Alberto Contador has announced that he will retire from professional cycling after the Vuelta a Espana.





The 34 year old, who has won all three Grand Tours, one of only six riders ever to do it said in a video message on Instagram: "Hi all. I'm doing this video to inform you about two things.





"One is that I will be participating in the next Vuelta a Espana, from August 19, and the second is that will be my last race as a professional cyclist.



"I'm saying this happy, I'm not saying it with sadness. It's a decision I've thought about very well and I don't think there is a better farewell than in my home race, in my country. "I'm sure they will be three fantastic weeks, enjoying all of your affection, and I can't wait. "Greetings and see you on the road from August 19th." Luca Guercilena, general manager of Contador's Trek-Segafredo team, said in a statement: "It has been an honour to work with such a great champion. "It was great to have him in the team, even if it was only for one season, and we will keep giving it our all to help him to achieve a big result in his last Vuelta a Espana and it goes without saying we wish him the very best for his future afterwards!"







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

