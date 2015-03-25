Contador: There Could Not Be A Better Finale Than This

Alberto Contador has said that there could not have been a better finale as the Spaniard brought the curtain down on his riding career with victory on the Alto de l'Angliru.





The Spanish fans were crying out for a win for a Spanish rider in the Vuelta a Espana and in the penultimate stage of the World Tour race, Alberto Contador who retires from Grand Tour racing on Monday, duly obliged with a stunning victory.





Speaking about his victory, Contador said: “There couldn't be a better finale than this, winning in the Angliru to put an end to my career as a professional rider. This morning, I had it clear that it would be my day and that I had to say farewell in this fashion. I knew there was history in the downhill from Cordal with crashes in previous years. It was a hard day and in that moment we had to be careful with my teammate (Jarlinson) Pantano. I'm delighted with how things went.”

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

