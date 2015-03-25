 

Contador The Man For Trek Segafredo In The Tour De France

23 June 2017 08:58
Trek Segafredo have named the riders who will be supporting Alberto Contador in the Tour De France which starts in just over a week's time.

Andre Cardoso, Bauke Mollema, Koen de Kort, Fabio Feline, Michael Gogl, Colombian Jarlinson Pantano and Dutch sprinter John Degenkolb will be working to see if Contador can add to his Tour De France wins of 2007 and 2009.

The Portuguese rider Andre Cardoso was delighted to have be involved in what will be his first Tour De France and tweeted: "A dream come true to be part of this great team."

  

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Henry Blofeld

5 things about Henry Blofeld...

BBC Radio's Test Match Special will be without one of its most colourful characters after September following the news commentator

Feature Remembering the best of Blofeld

Remembering the best of Blofeld...

Henry Blofeld will retire as a commentator for the BBC Radio's Test Match Special in September after nearly half a century in the post.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's first Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test

5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test...

The eagerly-awaited Test series between world champions New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid for Mbappe signature - Transfer News

Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid...

Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.