Contador The Man For Trek Segafredo In The Tour De France

Trek Segafredo have named the riders who will be supporting Alberto Contador in the Tour De France which starts in just over a week's time.





Andre Cardoso, Bauke Mollema, Koen de Kort, Fabio Feline, Michael Gogl, Colombian Jarlinson Pantano and Dutch sprinter John Degenkolb will be working to see if Contador can add to his Tour De France wins of 2007 and 2009.





The Portuguese rider Andre Cardoso was delighted to have be involved in what will be his first Tour De France and tweeted: "A dream come true to be part of this great team."





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.