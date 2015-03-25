Contador: Thanks, Thanks, Thanks

Alberto Contador was full of thanks as he rode into Madrid and retired from cycling at the end of the 2017 Vuelta a Espana.





The Trek Segafredo rider, another great of his generation and someone who is full of fun and always a pleasure to meet, said: “I don't have words to explain the feeling I had in that moment. To cross the finish alone in front of my home public… Usually I train in the traffic, I don't have the road for me.





"And there after 15 very very hard years of fighting, today is a special day.





"It's a dream. I don't know a goodbye better than this. Now is the moment to stop.





"When I started as a professional, I said I wanted to finish at the top level.





"And I think that now is the perfect moment for this. I can only say: ‘thanks, thanks and thanks' (to the public).





"I gave the maximum, 100% in the race. In the last 15 years, I did everything with my heart. It's important. Cycling is a sport where the most important is the victory but I also think the spectacle is important. I did everything I could during La Vuelta. And I thank Trek-Segafredo for giving me this opportunity to attack when I want.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

