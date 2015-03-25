Completion Of A Dream For Aqua Blue Sport

Stephen Moore was delighted with Aqua Blue Sport's first season as a pro continental side.





The side based in Cork, has had an excellent first season and Moore said: “This team was just a dream this time last year. We have closed off the season and what a season it has been.





"Stage wins at Tour de Suisse and at La Vuelta. Of course we also had a stunning GC win in Austria, a national champion’s jersey in the US and a number of podium finishes across the last ten months.





"We would all like to send our gratitude to our fans at home in Ireland and across the globe.





"Your enthusiasm for this project has been a great inspiration for us. We are now looking forward to 2018 and we hope to better our successes from this year.”









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.