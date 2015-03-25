Colorado Classic Route Revealed

The route for the Colorado Classic has been revealed.





The race is from August 10th to 13th and is a UCI 2.HC race which will attract a good international field of riders.





The stages are as follows:





STAGE 1 August 10: Colorado Springs (men & women)





Raced over a 25.1km circuit in Colorado Springs, the men race is over six laps (150.4km) with the women to take on two laps of the main circuit and three laps of a 3.8km circuit in a 61.7kms stage.





STAGE 2 August 11: Breckenridge (men & women)





Stage two starts and finishes in Breckenridge on a 10.3km course that includes the Moonstone and Boreas Pass climbs. The men will have to race for ten laps (103km) and face 2,231metres of elevation gain with five laps (51.5km) for the women and 1.115 metres of climbing.





STAGE 3 August 12: Denver (men) start and finish in RiNo Art District





A 130km course with 2,052m of climbing from Denver to Peak Highway





STAGE 4 August 13: Denver (men) start and finish in RiNo Art District, and closing festivities





A 12km circuit in Denver will be raced around ten times for a stage length of 120kms. The circuit starts on Walnut Street between 30th and 31st before using 25th, 26th and 27th avenues to head to City Park and back.





There are plenty of festivals and events to co-inside with the racing lined up.













