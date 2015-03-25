Colbrelli Wins On Hatta Dam

Bahrain Merida’s Sonny Colbrelli has won the fourth stage of the 5 th Dubai Tour.

Quick Step’s Elia Viviani was the leader for this 180km stage which started from the Skydive Dubai and finished at Hatta Dam and saw Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Robin Carpenter (Rally), Brandon McNulty (Rally), Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) and Simone Bevilacqua (Willier) get away after five kilometres.

With forty kilometres to go, only Dunne, Carpenter and McNulty, the highest on GC, were left on the front with a lead of 4.25.

Astana sent two riders in Bizhigitov and Fominykh up the road after them with the lead around four minutes and less than thirty kilometres to go and 2.38 with just over eighteen kilometres remaining.

Going up the Hatta Dam with 12 kilometres to go, Dunne reached his limit and McNulty went on his way toward the climb which had a gradient of 17%.

McNulty, who was only fourteen seconds down on GC took the climb and had a lead of a minute and nine seconds.

British rider Mark Christian of Aqua Blue Sport went after McNulty who was extending his lead before Bahrain Merida started working, leaving the American with a lead of 35 seconds and eleven hundred metres to go.

Onto a climb which gets harder and harder and the pack caught McNulty and Sonny Colbrelli of Bahrain Merida snatched the win in 3.40.50 ahead of Magnus Cort Nielsen, Roosen and Kristoff.

Elia Viviani keeps his leader’s jersey by two seconds from Cort Nielsen and four from Sonny Colbrelli.













KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

