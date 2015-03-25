Colbrelli: I Really Wanted To Win

Sonny Colbrelli of Lampre Merida said that he really wanted to win as he snatched victory on the fourth stage of the fifth Dubai Tour.





Speaking about his victory, Colbrelli said: : “I really wanted to win today because the team has been working for me since day one. I was close yesterday. Today, again, Bahrain-Merida has done a great job. I launched the sprint from very far out because I had a mechanical and I was stuck on the 53. I couldn't wait for this race to end. The last 50 metres looked to me like an infinity. This victory means a lot for my team and is very important for my morale. Even without being the favorites, we raced as a team like leaders. "



The Blue Jersey, Elia Viviani said: “The race isn't over yet. Two seconds advantage over Cort Nielsen isn't much, considering how strong he is. but we have a strong team. It was the case again to close the gap on the breakaway riders. I'm happy with the result because the goal was to defend the Blue Jjersey. I think I couldn't do more than this. When Colbrelli went, I thought my legs were dying. I just have to do my best sprint tomorrow to win the Dubai Tour and possibly another stage.”





STAGE RESULT

1 - Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) 172km in 3h40’50”, average speed 46.732km/h

2 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) s.t.

3 - Timo Roosen (Team Lotto NL - Jumbo) s.t.



The Blue Jersey, sponsored by the Commercial Bank of Dubai (General individual classification by time) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

The Red Jersey, sponsored by Emirates (General individual classification by points) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

The White Jersey, sponsored by RTA - Roads and Transport Authority (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team)

The UAE Flag Jersey, sponsored by DHA - Dubai Health Authority (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing Team)

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

2 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana Pro Team) at 2''

3 - Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) at 4"



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

