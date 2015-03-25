Cofidis Make A Late Change

Nicolas Edet, the specialist of last minute call



Cofidis has substituted Geoffrey Soupe by Nicolas Edet

who was the king of the Mountains of the 2013 Vuelta a España

after Nacer Bouhanni’s lead out man underwent medical examination

following his retirement at the French championship on Sunday.





“I was a little bit disappointed to not being selected for the Tour de France”,

Edet told letour.com .





“I was supposed to go to the Tour of Austria instead.

Last night, the team management informed me that I had a good chance to replace

Soupe and it’s been confirmed this morning so I made my way to Düsseldorf.





Last year I was in the same situation. I replaced Bouhanni at the last minute.

I’m probably the only cyclist who has done that twice in the row at the Tour de France!





In both cases, I can’t do the same job as the guy who withdraws: I’m not a sprinter and

I’m not a lead out man. Nacer’s lead out will obviously be reshuffled.





A rider in good shape was needed. I am in good shape and racing circumstances

will dictate my role in the team.”