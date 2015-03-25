Cofidis Make A Late Change

Nicolas Edet, the specialist of last minute call
Cofidis has substituted Geoffrey Soupe by Nicolas Edet
who was the king of the Mountains of the 2013 Vuelta a España
after Nacer Bouhanni’s lead out man underwent medical examination
following his retirement at the French championship on Sunday.
“I was a little bit disappointed to not being selected for the Tour de France”,
Edet told
“I was supposed to go to the Tour of Austria instead.
Last night, the team management informed me that I had a good chance to replace
Soupe and it’s been confirmed this morning so I made my way to Düsseldorf.
Last year I was in the same situation. I replaced Bouhanni at the last minute.
I’m probably the only cyclist who has done that twice in the row at the Tour de France!
In both cases, I can’t do the same job as the guy who withdraws: I’m not a sprinter and
I’m not a lead out man. Nacer’s lead out will obviously be reshuffled.
A rider in good shape was needed. I am in good shape and racing circumstances
will dictate my role in the team.”
Source: DSG