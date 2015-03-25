 

Cofidis Make A Late Change

28 June 2017 10:36

Nicolas Edet, the specialist of last minute call

 

Cofidis has substituted Geoffrey Soupe by Nicolas Edet 

who was the king of the Mountains of the 2013 Vuelta a España 

after Nacer Bouhanni’s lead out man underwent medical examination 

following his retirement at the French championship on Sunday.


 “I was a little bit disappointed to not being selected for the Tour de France”, 

Edet told letour.com


“I was supposed to go to the Tour of Austria instead. 

Last night, the team management informed me that I had a good chance to replace  

Soupe and it’s been confirmed this morning so I made my way to Düsseldorf. 


Last year I was in the same situation. I replaced Bouhanni at the last minute. 

I’m probably the only cyclist who has done that twice in the row at the Tour de France! 


In both cases, I can’t do the same job as the guy who withdraws: I’m not a sprinter and

 I’m not a lead out man. Nacer’s lead out will obviously be reshuffled. 


A rider in good shape was needed. I am in good shape and racing circumstances

 will dictate my role in the team.”

 

 

 

 

Source: DSG

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.