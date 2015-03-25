Clean RIdeLondon Classique Sweep For Team Sunweb

Team Sunweb have taken a clean sweep at the Ride London Classique today, as Coryn Rivera (USA) sprinted to an incredible victory, Leah Kirchmann (CAN) took the win in the sprint competition and the team won overall in the teams classification.





Team Sunweb stormed to another brilliant victory today as they propelled Rivera, who has recently extended with the team until the end of 2020, to victory at the Ride London Classique. Whilst the team spent the race collecting points in the sprint competition for Kirchmann to seal the win, Rivera remained tucked inside the peloton saving energy for the sprint. With three lead-outs under their belt from the intermediate sprints, Team Sunweb had perfected their strategy for the finish and Rivera was able to launch her famous powerful sprint on her Liv Envie to take another impressive WorldTour victory for Team Sunweb. Team Sunweb's brilliant corporation was also rewarded with the win in the team's classification.





After the race Rivera said: "It was a really fun, aggressive race. The girls did a brilliant job and Leah was amazing in the sprints and took that home. That also meant that the girls could practice our lead-out a little bit before the finish which was great. We knew where we had to be and we were there, it all came down to timing in the end."





Team Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans (NED) added: "This was a brilliant team performance today. The team had a good mind-sight, they weren't afraid to put everything in for the sprints and they wanted to make the race their own. Coryn took confidence from the team's successes during the race and was able to channel that into her power on the bike. It's been a brilliant day to take the win across the sprints and team classification and of course the race win."









Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

