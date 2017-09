Team Sky have signed Chris Lawless.





The British U23 road race champion also won the ZLM Tour and said about his move: "One of my main reasons for joining Team Sky is that I feel it's going to be the best place for me to develop as a rider.





"I've had a good 2017 so far. The overall win at the ZLM Tour and the stage win at Tour de l'Avenir were both really big wins for me. I was happy with the way I won them.

"I want to improve in every area. I'm hoping to become a more all-round bike rider and Team Sky is going to be the best place for me to do that.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started with Team Sky."













