 

Chris Froome Wins The Vuelta A España

10 September 2017 07:31
Chris Froome of Team Sky has won the 2017 Vuelta a España and become only the third rider to win the Tour De France and La Vuelta in the same season.

Froome had a lead of 2.15 going into the final stage 21 which was a procession in to Madrid from Arroyomolinos on a 117.6km stage.

There were of course the festivities which accompany any Grand Tour which has been sewn up and the champagne and wine was flowing amongst the Team Sky riders.

Into the final sixty kilometres and Alberto Contador said goodbye with waves to the crowd as Matteo Trentin moved forward looking to take some seconds in the intermediate sprint.

Trentin took those points meaning that the green jersey competition was still alive.

Costa, De Marchi and Schulz attacked out of the peloton with less than thirty kilometres to go 

Twelve kilometres later and they were twelve seconds clear. However, with Schulz dropping off the pace, the peloton were not going to let them succeed and it came down to a sprint which was won by Matteo Trentin who took the bonus seconds. However, Chris Froome finished eleven to win the race overall and take the green jersey as well.


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

