Chris Froome Wins The Tour De France

Chris Froome of Team Sky has won the 104 th Tour De France.

A third place in the time trial meant that Froome needed only to finish this 103km processional stage from Mongeron to Paris Champs Elysees to complete a hat-trick of Tour De France wins and four in five years.

With all the jersey’s sewn up including the combatitive jersey which went to Warren Barguil instead of the choice of many – Thomas De Gendt, who spent over 1,000kms in the break, this parade headed to the Champs Elysees for the 43 rd time an evening where it had stopped raining.

Froome, who had a 54 second lead over Rigoberto Uran and his Team Sky team mates, had their traditional alcoholic toast as the race went into the Essonne and then the Haute Seine Departments.

Through the Grand Palais as part of Paris’ bid for the 2024 Olympic and it was onto the Champs Elysees and the racing started with 55kms to go.

Imañol Erviti (Movistar), Miki Schär (BMC), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott), Julien Vermote (Quick-Step Floors), Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) and Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) got clear on the first of eight laps as it started to rain again.

The gap was at twenty seconds with five laps to go and twenty seconds with twenty kilometres left.

Lotto Soudal and Dimension Data took turns on the front of the peloton and with 14kms to go, the gap was under ten seconds and two laps to go.

The break was over and at speeds of 63kmh, Latour of AG2R suffered a mechanical and finally got back underway after taking a new wheel.

Chris Froome was near the front as they took the bell for the final 6.5km lap.

Astana sent a rider up the road in Gruzdev and then Zdenek Stybar went away as Cofidis working for Nacer Bouhanni moved up.

Katusha led under the flam rouge and the pace was high as they went onto the final straight. Dylan Gronewegen got into a good position and he battled away to take the stage win in 2.25.29, ahead of Greipel and Boasson-Hagen.

Chris Froome finished safely and took the overall victory.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

