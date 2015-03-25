Chris Froome To Ride Ruta Del Sol

Current Tour De
France and Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome will start his 2018 season in
Southern Spain.
Froome will race
in the Tour of Andalucia which starts next week as the UCI process into Froome
having an adverse analytical finding at the Vuelta last September continues.
Froome said:
"I have put in a hard training block in January, and its been good to be
out on my bike and get the miles in.
"It's been a
couple of years since I was last at the Ruta. It's a race I have enjoyed in the
past and I am looking forward to being there."
Froome added: “I’m confident that we will be able to get to
the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that.
“Obviously I
understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty. I completely
get why there has been so much interest and speculation.
“I hope that
people will appreciate there are limits to what I can say whilst the process is
still on-going but no one is keener than me to move things forward as quickly
as possible."
Team Principal Sir
Dave Brailsford also said: “We all recognise that these are difficult
circumstances but it’s important for all sides that this process is conducted
fairly before a final conclusion is reached.
“It is a complex
situation but we’re working as hard as we can with Chris to resolve things as
soon as possible."
