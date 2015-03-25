Chris Froome To Ride Ruta Del Sol

Current Tour De France and Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome will start his 2018 season in Southern Spain.

Froome will race in the Tour of Andalucia which starts next week as the UCI process into Froome having an adverse analytical finding at the Vuelta last September continues.

Froome said: "I have put in a hard training block in January, and its been good to be out on my bike and get the miles in.

"It's been a couple of years since I was last at the Ruta. It's a race I have enjoyed in the past and I am looking forward to being there."

Froome added: “I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that.

“Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty. I completely get why there has been so much interest and speculation.

“I hope that people will appreciate there are limits to what I can say whilst the process is still on-going but no one is keener than me to move things forward as quickly as possible."

Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford also said: “We all recognise that these are difficult circumstances but it’s important for all sides that this process is conducted fairly before a final conclusion is reached.

“It is a complex situation but we’re working as hard as we can with Chris to resolve things as soon as possible."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP