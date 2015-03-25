Chris Froome Storms To La Vuelta Stage Nine Win

Already leader of La Vuelta 2017, Chris Froome (Team Sky) made the most of stage 9's steep finish to claim the victory at La Cumbre del Sol. The British winner of the Tour de France won ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott), who now trails by 36” on GC, and Michael Woods (Cannondale-Drapac). This is Froome's fourth stage victory at La Vuelta. The day also saw Kris Boeckmans come back to La Vuelta two years after his terrible accident. And Adam Hansen met with Bernardo Ruiz, winner of La Vuelta 1948 and previous owner of the record for most Grand Tour participations in a row.

It took 20km of hard racing for 10 of the 181 riders still in the race to build a one minute lead over the peloton. Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (Movistar), Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Anthony Turgis (Cofidis), Lluis Mas and Diego Rubio (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon) were then set to spend most of the day at the front. But Cannondale-Drapac didn't give them much breathing room as the gap never got higher than 3 minutes.

Marc Soler (Movistar) and Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ) enjoyed the first climb up the alto de Puig Llorença to get rid of the rest of their breakaway companions. At the top, the Cannondale-led peloton was only 1'50” behind them. The chasers were swallowed on the downhill and the gap with the front of the race went down to 1 minute as the race entered the last 25km. The leading duo was finally caught with 6km to go and Team Sky too matters into their own hands.

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) controlled attacks from Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the last climb. Then his leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) accelerated with 500m to go and held off Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) to tighten his grip on the red jersey on the eve of the rest day.

Froome said about his win: “Today was incredible. The way it panned out, the way my teammate rode in the final kilometres to set it up… It's just fantastic. It's such a good feeling to get to the end of this first block with the red jersey and a decent gap on the rest of the GC riders. (Finishing 2nd at La Cumbre del Sol in 2015) was still on my mind this morning. We watched the scenes from two years ago over and over in the bus this morning just to really calculate the climb and know when the right moment to push was. The legs felt great today and it feels good to be in this position.”

STAGE RESULT

1. Chris Froome (Team Sky), 4h07’13’’

2. Esteban Chaves, (Orica Scott) at 4’’

3. Michael Woods (Cannondale Drapac) at 5’’





INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Chris Froome (Team Sky) 2 Esteban Chaves -Orica Scott) at 36’’ 3. Nicolas Roche (BMC) at 1’05’’









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group