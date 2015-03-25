Chaves The New Jayco Herald Sun Tour Leader

Mitchelton Scott's Esteban Chaves has won the Jayco Herald Sun Tour Stage Three and is the new race leader.





Aqua Blue Sports’ Norman Lasse Hansen was in the leader’s jersey for this 218km Queen's stage from Mitchelton Winery to Lake Mountain.





Steele Van Hoff who has finished second in both sprints, Van Empel, Bradbury, Evans, Noble, Ray, Richards and Ross formed the break and were 4.55 ahead after 26 kilometres.





With the gap at 6.30, Brad Evans took the first climb and the second after Van Hoff had taken the sprint before Australian national road race champion Alex Edmondson crashed but was able to get back on a bike, carry on racing and get back into the peloton as it went through Thornton.





Inside the final fifty kilometres and the break dropped to 2.08 with Steele Van Hoff deciding he had done enough and returning to the pelotón.





With twenty five kilometres to go, the break was reeled in and on the final climbs, the race leader was dropped as Alex Evans and Esteban Chaves pushed on.





Chaves was not to be caught and took the win in 5.53.55 ahead of Evans and Ruben Gueirreo.





The win give Esteban Chaves the race lead by 32 seconds over Cameron Mayer.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

