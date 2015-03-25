Chaves: A Really Tough Stage

Mitchelton Scott's Esteban Chaves said it was a tough stage as he soloed away to win the latest stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

Chaves won the Queens Stage and took over the race lead with victory ahead of Alex Evans and said: “I’m really happy to start the season with this form. It was a really hard tough race nearly six hours on the bike.





“We have a really strong team here and now finally we have a stage win and the jersey and this is really special for me.

“I made the move with 17kilometres to go and it was a really long way but the plan was I try and if they bring me back then we have the other guys.

“It is beautiful in this team that everybody has a chance, everybody has an opportunity. The young fellas here are really strong.

“It is really beautiful we are now top three overall and we need to enjoy this as winning bike races is not easy. Tomorrow is a hard one and people will attack for sure and we need to keep everything under control.”

Defending champion Damien Howson who sits thirds, said: “I’m just as happy today as I was last year. Esteban has obviously worked really hard all summer and we had a lot of confidence in him.

"We have such depth in the team, I think we had five riders in the final and other teams just didn’t have as many numbers still up there and they had to really commit to riding rather than attacking if they were ever going to bring him back.

"The team that rode really hard at the bottom caused a group of 10 to 15 guys left and I think everyone including myself was pretty pinned. Esteban was just breathing through his nose so once he opened up a gap he was pretty hard to follow.

"We were then just covering moves and hoping he could pull it off. It was a full team effort today and we can’t thank Alex Edmondson and Michael Hepburn enough for controlling such a long stage.”

Jayco Herald Sun Tour – General Classification after stage 3:



1. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-SCOTT) 14:56:35

2. Cameron Meyer (Mitchelton-SCOTT) +0:32

3. Damien Howson (Mitchelton-SCOTT) +0:39









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP