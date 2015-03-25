Chapman Takes Time Off To Win Women's Jayco Herald Sun Tour Opener

Brodie Chapman had to take the day off work in order to compete but won the opening stage of the Women's Jayco Herald Sun Tour in Australia.





The Digital Content writer was aggressive throughout the 123.5km stage which started and finished in Healsville and went clear once again in the final twenty kilometres to finish eight seconds ahead of Dutch world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-SCOTT) with Chole Hosking in third place after winning the bunch sprint 1.12 later.





“I think it was good I didn’t know it was the world time trial champ chasing me. Retrospectively, it makes me nervous,” Chapman said the Herald Sun. “I had to talk to myself so much throughout that. I was just like ‘you’ve got this, you’re almost there, just keep pedalling’. “You just feel so beat down so I was like, ‘I’ve just got to give it everything. “I ride my bike a lot, I check in with myself a lot and I have a lot of good mentors who believe in me. It’s been so valuable.” Chapman takes a 12 second lead into tomorrow's time trial.



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP







Source: DSG

