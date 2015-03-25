Cavendish's Heath Comes First - Hammond

That’s the thing about it, nobody is relaxing. Nobody is saying, hey we’ve conquered this. He’s being closely monitored, and they’re keeping an eye on him,” Dimension Data directeur sportif Roger Hammond told Cyclingnews.

“Nobody, by any means, is counting their chickens yet. I just think what we’re celebrating is that he was actually able to ride the Tour of Slovenia and got through it and he finished second on a stage.”

I think it’s incredible really. Some people can suffer a whole season with glandular fever, and some people’s careers are over with it, so we have to be thankful,” said Hammond.

“I think it’s an incredible performance to get back to fitness and be healthy by the Tour of Slovenia.”



I think that’s the problem, because you’re held back by something you don’t know, and there’s no deadline

“There’s no broken collarbone that you have surgery, six weeks recovery and then you’re back on your bike. With glandular fever, you have to just let it take its time. The harder you work at it, the worse you make it, and that’s the complete wrong psychology for a bike rider. If you give them a challenge, they want to work harder to overcome it. That’s why it is so frustrating.”

“The Tour is all consuming for a bike rider, and nobody is going to beat around the bush and say that it’s not the most important race of the year.

“The most important thing about this is Mark’s long-term health. We’ve had all sorts of debates about what do we do and the underlying goal. Every discussion has been about how it will affect his long-term health. That’s the most important thing. Tour or no Tour that doesn’t matter, as long as we get through this and he’s okay.”

















