 

Cavendish Wins Saitama Criterium

04 November 2017 11:06
British sprinter Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data has won the 2017 Saitama Criterium in Japan.

There was a strong field including the likes of Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Michal Kwiatkowski and Chris Froome (Sky) for this race of less than sixty kilometres around Tokyo.

It was a race which saw the peloton come toward the finish line together and Cavendish winning the final sprint of the season to win the race in 1.25.07 ahead of Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo), Yusuke Hatanaka (Team Ukyo) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb).

Result
WINNER OF CRITERIUM 41 CAVENDISH Mark GBR DIMENSION DATA
2nd OF CRITERIUM 51 BEPPU Fumiyuki JPN TOUR DE FRANCE JAPAN TEAM
3rd OF CRITERIUM 81 HATANAKA Yusuke JPN TEAM UKYO

BEST TEAM BMC BMC RACING TEAM

BEST YOUNG RIDERS - 12 BETTIOL Alberto ITA CANNONDALE - DRAPAC

POINTS LEADER - 61 VAN AVERMAET Greg BEL BMC RACING TEAM

BEST CLIMBER - 1 FROOME Christopher GBR TEAM SKY

MOST COMBATIVE RIDER - 21 BARGUIL Warren FRA TEAM SUNWEB

BEST JAPANESE TEAM - AISAN RACING TEAM JPN

WINNER TIME TRIAL PARACYLING -162 FUJITA Masaki JPN PARA CYCLING RIDERS
WINNER TIME TRIAL JUNIORS -153 YAMAMOTO Tetsuo JPN JAPAN JUNIOR
WINNER TIME TRIAL WOMENS - 141 SHIMOYAMA Misuzu JPN JAPAN WOMEN


Source: DSG

