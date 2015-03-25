Cavendish Wins Saitama Criterium

British sprinter Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data has won the 2017 Saitama Criterium in Japan.





There was a strong field including the likes of Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Michal Kwiatkowski and Chris Froome (Sky) for this race of less than sixty kilometres around Tokyo.





It was a race which saw the peloton come toward the finish line together and Cavendish winning the final sprint of the season to win the race in 1.25.07 ahead of Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo), Yusuke Hatanaka (Team Ukyo) and Warren Barguil (Sunweb).





Result

WINNER OF CRITERIUM 41 CAVENDISH Mark GBR DIMENSION DATA

2nd OF CRITERIUM 51 BEPPU Fumiyuki JPN TOUR DE FRANCE JAPAN TEAM



3rd OF CRITERIUM 81 HATANAKA Yusuke JPN TEAM UKYO







BEST TEAM BMC BMC RACING TEAM





BEST YOUNG RIDERS - 12 BETTIOL Alberto ITA CANNONDALE - DRAPAC







POINTS LEADER - 61 VAN AVERMAET Greg BEL BMC RACING TEAM







BEST CLIMBER - 1 FROOME Christopher GBR TEAM SKY







MOST COMBATIVE RIDER - 21 BARGUIL Warren FRA TEAM SUNWEB







BEST JAPANESE TEAM - AISAN RACING TEAM JPN







WINNER TIME TRIAL PARACYLING -162 FUJITA Masaki JPN PARA CYCLING RIDERS

WINNER TIME TRIAL JUNIORS -153 YAMAMOTO Tetsuo JPN JAPAN JUNIOR

WINNER TIME TRIAL WOMENS - 141 SHIMOYAMA Misuzu JPN JAPAN WOMEN









Source: DSG

