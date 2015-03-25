 

Cavendish Wins Abu Dhabi To Al Ain Classic

03 December 2017 07:44
Mark Cavendish has won the Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Classic race in the United Arab Emirates.

The first ever running of this race of which Mark Cavendish was an ambassador was over 190kms  that started at ADNOC HQ in Abu Dhabi and finished in  Al Jahili Park in the garden city of Al Ain. 

Fifty kilometres in and Team UAE Abu Dhabi were ahead of the peloton but at the two hour mark, where the speed was an average 42.6km/h, it was David Williams of Frontier Sports and Aymen Naim from Team CBI, who were clear with a twenty nine second lead.

The professional riders in the peloton reeled them and Mark Cavendish was able to get into a front group with a number of Team UAE riders and they stayed away to sprint it out at the finish.

Not surprisingly, Mark Cavendish took the win ahead of Yousif Mirza, Roberto Ferrari and the leading amateur rider Simon Henley from Cycle Hub Australia,




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group.

Source: DSG

