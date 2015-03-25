Cavendish To Ride Saitama Criterium

After two last days of touristic and cultural explorations, the riders went back on a plane to Japan and the city of Saitama, that hosts the Tour de France with the same enthusiasm for 5 years now.





On site, a new guest straight landed from United Kingdom, was waiting for them, in the person of Mark Cavendish – 30-time Tour stage winner – attending Tour de France Saitama Criterium for the very first time.





ONE LAST WALK IN CHINA Before getting to the Land of the Rising Sun, the riders had two last days of free time to enjoy the richness of Shanghai’s city. 30-million inhabitants’ megalopolis with multiple faces, Shanghai requires a methodical visit schedule for those who want to take everything in. As a forewarned photographer, Petr Vakoc went strolling in the Old City’s little streets with his younger brother: « a moment out of time a few hundred metres from the sky-scrapers », commented the Czech rider. while families, such as Amael Moinard, his wife and two boys or Warren Barguil, chose to discover the brand new Disneyland park, for the enjoyment of young and old alike.





NEXT STOP: TOKYO The riders left Shanghai yesterday in two waves to reach the Japanese capital city, where they’ll soon discover the new Tour de France Saitama Criterium circuit. After a one-hour ride under the gleaming lights of the city, the bus stopped in the heart of Saitama, new town in Northern Tokyo along the Arakawa river, where the hotel is located. And the Japanese greetings did not fail to live up to their reputation: club flags decorating the streets, bikes hanging in the bars and restaurants, fans in the lobby… The Japanese passion for this major rendezvous never fails. By the way, upon exiting the plane, plentiful of fans gathered to welcome the Tour de France champions but also their mascot ‘El Diablo’, red hot, who multiplied autographs and selfies.





SPORT AND SIGHTSEEING IN THE SUN Before discovering the activities concocted by their hosts, the riders had time to visit the city this Thursday. Off to Japan a bit before the others, the two teammates from Cannondale-Drapac Rigoberto Uran and Simon Clarke took a train to Kyoto, ex imperial capital city of Japan to roam the temples and sanctuaries listed a UNESCO World Heritage. Kenny Elissonde, on his side, headed for Shibuya, Tokyo’s central area and symbol of modern Japan he was dreaming to see. For others, the day was dedicated to sports. Simon Geschke and Johannes Frölingher went for a swim in the sports complex next to the hotel while Chris Froome spotted the vicinity on his bike.





YOKOSO, MARK-SAN* ! A new champion will enter the arena early evening today to participate to Saitama Criterium for the first time on Saturday. And it is certainly one of the most emblematic of the Tour. With 30 successes on the race to his name between 2008 and 2016, Mark Cavendish brought back the best sprinter green jersey in 2011 and even wore the yellow one for a day in 2016. The confrontation in the Sprint Race between Marcel Kittel, Nikias Arndt and Mark Cavendish already promises to be epic. *Welcome, Mark!

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

