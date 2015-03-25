Cavendish Still Unsure

Mark Cavendish is just seeing how things go as he takes his next step in his recovery from the Ebstein Barr virus which has laid him low for the past few months.





The Manx Missile is currently riding in the opening stage of the Tour Of Slovenia and said before the stage started; "Racing is always the best test for every athlete, desire for victory drives you much harder than anything on the normal training, where you push as hard as possible, but there is not that atmosphere of the competition.





"I'm feeling healthy, I hope I'll race till Sunday. I wasn't here for a very long time when I was in this race for the first time, but the country is very beautiful and I noticed that the people are very warm.





"The past months were not easy, it's hard to go to bed every evening and thinking about how long it will take to get over it. With some people it takes months, with some ten years,

"You don't know when you'll get better and that is very hard to deal with. I don't have any special goals for this race, I just want to see where I am and maybe finish it.

"I also can't say much regarding the Tour de France . I don't know if I will go there."





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

