Cavendish Pencilled In For Tour Of Slovenia

Mark Cavendish has pencilled himself in for the Tour Of Slovenia.





The Manx Missile has been laid low with the Epstein Barr Virus and as not raced since March. Last week, he was named amongst those contesting the British National Championships in the Isle Of Man this week and has now been pencilled in for the Tour Of Slovenia which starts on June 15th.





Speaking to cyclingnews.com, Roger Hammond from Cavendish's Dimension Data said: "Mark still recovering. That's the whole point. He's not here and he's not going to the Tour de Suisse. We're trying to look after him as best we can but frustrating as this answer is for you, it's the same for us, this is Epstein-Barr Virus and it's not a broken collar bone so there's not a time line or tried and tested method. It's individualised for each person. So it's an unknown.





"The fact that he's put his name down for nationals is progress. He's not getting worse at the moment but we're bland with the answers not to play mind games it's just that we don't know. It's a gradual thing but he is back on the bike.





"Most teams are probably finalising their teams now but we feel like we're so far away. It's so speculative. Cavendish has put his name down for nationals but we'll have to see after we get there. He's a fairly impressive human but of course expectations change when you crash or get ill. My job is to manage the ability of the riders and getting the best out of the team. That's what we'll do at the Tour, no different.

"The biggest assumption is assuming he's healthy. Until we've got that bit right, all the rest is just wishful thinking and speculative. As soon as that's ready, Mark can do anything."













Source: DSG

