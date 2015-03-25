Cavendish Out Of Tour De France

Mark Cavendish is out of the Tour De France.





The Dimension Data sprinter crashed in the final sprint on the fourth stage of the 104th Tour De France and was taken to hospital.





Initial tests revealed no broken bones but further scans have revealed that the Manxman who had done well to even get to the Tour De France, has suffered a broken shoulder.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Pictures copyright of CNS Sport.





Source: DSG

