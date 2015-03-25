Cavendish Out Of Tirreno-Adriatico

Mark Cavendish is out of the Tirreno-Adriatico race.





Cavendish crashed during the Team Trial won by BMC and suffered a fracture of his seventh rib on his right hand side as well as cuts to his face. The Dimension Data rider made it to the finish on a road bike but was timed out and ias a result is out of the race.





Cavendish was taken to hospital after complaining of chest pains and Dr. Jarrad van Zuydam said to his team's press office: “Unfortunately Mark was involved in a crash with about 5kms to go in today’s team time trial. He came down pretty hard at around 55km/h and he sustained multiple abrasions and soft tissue injuries to his knees, hips, hands and some swelling on his face as well; but he had a lot of rib pain which we went to x-ray, and found that he has a fracture of the seventh rib on the right side.





“The fracture’s nice and stable and should heal well.

“The plan was to let him start the race tomorrow (stage two) but unfortunately it was ruled he finished outside the time limit today and so won’t be allowed to take the start tomorrow."





Picture courtesy of Dimension Data.





