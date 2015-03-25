Cavendish Not Optimistic About Tour De France Future

Mark Cavendish has said that he is not optimistic about his future in the race after an elbow from Peter Sagan sent him crashing in the final stages of the fourth stage of the 104th Tour De France.





Sagan has been disqualified from the race and Cavendish was sent to hospital but before he went he said: "I don't know, I gotta get it looked at. I have to speak with Peter.





"Injury-wise I'm going to go and get it checked out. I will definitely need stitches in this finger, it's bleeding a lot.





"With the shoulder, it might be something to do with a previous injury, it's sat backwards so I'm not sure if I've done something to the ligament. I'm not a doctor but from the feelings I'm not optimistic.





"I get on with Peter well but I don't get it. if he came across it's one thing, but the elbow. I'm not a fan of him putting his elbow in like that. I get on with Peter, a crash is a crash, but I'd just like to know about the elbow."

































