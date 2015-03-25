Cavendish Not Looking For Results At Tour Of Britain

Mark Cavendish has said that he is not looking for individual results at the Tour Of Britain which starts in the morning in Edinburgh.

Speaking ahead of the race, which finishes in Cardiff on Sunday 10 September, leading riders attended the pre-race press conference at Race HQ, and looked forward to the week ahead.



Mark Cavendish, Team Dimension Data

"I have to be realistic, I'm not a machine. I'm not looking at individual results here, but as part of Dimension Data we can get results.



"It's not often we get to race at home, so to come here – it's always something special to come out and experience it, to absorb the atmosphere. The support we have here, to see it grow over the last decade is phenomenal.”



Caleb Ewan, Orica Scott

"The courses here tend to suit me really well with the punchy climbs. I've had a good break in the middle of the year so hopefully my form has come up good for this.”



Dan Martin, Quick-Step Floors

"We've got a really strong team here, I think we can really aim high. Fernando Gaviria should be strong for the sprints and the harder stages. It's definitely not going to be an easy race this week but the team spirit will really push us through.”



Geraint Thomas, Team Sky

"I'm really looking forward to the race, the crowds are unbelievable these days, to see how far it's come. The first one I did was with Cav back in 2005, so it's a bit different to then!



"It's been a very long time since I raced in Cardiff. I'm excited to go past the familiar sights, especially my golden post-box.”



Taylor Phinney, Cannondale Drapac

"The time trial on Stage Five is a big target for myself and Ryan Mullen. For me personally this is one of my favourite races on the calendar because the fans and support on the side of the road are bigger and more awesome than most races we do, so I always look forward to coming to the Tour of Britain.”



Alex Dowsett, Movistar Team

"It's nice that the time-trial is so close to home, I'll have a lot of friends and family out supporting. I went and looked at the course recently and it's a good one for me. By far it's the strongest time-trial start-list we've had in Britain."

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain begins in Edinburgh on Sunday (3 September) morning at 10.30 with live coverage on ITV4 from 10.15, with Stage One finishing in Kelso in the Scottish Borders.



