Cavendish No Nearer A Return Date

"I can’t put a definitive time on when I’m back. It could be 10 days, it could be one year, I really don’t know. But I’ll just keep riding and see.
"It’s good to be here. I live just 25 kilometres from here so I couldn’t miss it.
"It's been a dead nice Giro on TV so I couldn’t miss it. Here on Piazzale Michelangelo, it’s an incredible view over Florence but I don’t fancy doing the rest of this stage. I was going to put a number on, but I don’t really know if I could get away with trying to replace one of the guys on my team.
"Really I do. I’ve been watching the Giro and Tour of California on TV, that’s all I can do, watch TV. I can’t do anything else except ride. It’s kind of difficult but to come and see my friends and teammates and the guys at the start to day, it’s been real nice."
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG