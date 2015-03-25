 

Cavendish No Nearer A Return Date

17 May 2017 09:07
Mark Cavendish has said that he is no nearer a date of when he will return to racing.

Cavendish has Epstein Barr Virus (glandular fever or mononucleosis) and although he is back on his bike, he said that he is not certain when he will return.

Speaking to cyclingnews.com in Florence, Cavendish said; I'm ok, thank you. I don’t feel ill, I just feel a bit unfit. It’s been a long time off the bike. Some days I feel on top of the world, some days I don’t, but at least I’m riding my bike and that’s the main thing, you know.

"I can’t put a definitive time on when I’m back. It could be 10 days, it could be one year, I really don’t know. But I’ll just keep riding and see.

"It’s good to be here. I live just 25 kilometres from here so I couldn’t miss it.

"It's been a dead nice Giro on TV so I couldn’t miss it. Here on Piazzale Michelangelo, it’s an incredible view over Florence but I don’t fancy doing the rest of this stage. I was going to put a number on, but I don’t really know if I could get away with trying to replace one of the guys on my team.

"Really I do. I’ve been watching the Giro and Tour of California on TV, that’s all I can do, watch TV. I can’t do anything else except ride. It’s kind of difficult but to come and see my friends and teammates and the guys at the start to day, it’s been real nice."  




