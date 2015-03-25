Cavendish Massively Disappointed To Be Out Of Tour De France





The Manxman has a broken shoulder following a crash at the end of stage four in Vittel.





Cavendish said to his Dimension Data team press office:

Mark Cavendish has said that he is massively disappointed to be out of the Tour De France.

“I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture. The team was incredible today. They executed to perfection what we wanted to do this morning. I feel I was in a good position to win and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I’ve built my whole career around, is really sad. I wish the best of luck to my teammates for the rest of the race. Now, I’m looking forward to watching the race on TV, seeing the team fly the flag high for South Africa and raise awareness for Qhubeka."





Adrian Rotunno - Team doctor:

"Mark suffered a fracture to the right scapula. Fortunately, no surgery is required at this stage, and most importantly there is no nerve damage. He's been withdrawn from the race for obvious medical reasons, and we'll continue monitoring him over the coming days".













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

