 

Cavendish: I've Always Been Good With Peter

05 July 2017 03:27
Mark Cavendish has said that he bears no hard feelings towards Peter Sagan.

Cavendish who is out of the 104th Tour De France with a broken shoulder said:   "If I'm honest it takes a lot of courage, a lot of balls to eliminate the world champion from the Tour de France, and I commend the jury on taking a decision that wasn’t based on influences from social media or outside," he said.

"Philippe Marien, he's relegated me in the past, whether I think I'm right or wrong, the rules were there and if I break the rules I get relegated. But I know definitely when those incidents are made you can't doubt them.

"I'm an experienced sprinter. I think if you look back at video of my career, you won't see me squeezing through the barriers since maybe 2008.

"I have children at home. I know what kinds of gaps I can fit into. It's my trade to be a sprinter. It's why I've won 30 stages of the Tour de France."

Cavendish was keen to explain that he had no malice towards Peter Sagan, whose elbow had helped the Manxman crash and the Dimension Data rider said: "Trying to create a polemic between myself a Peter, it's not a fair thing to do. We're friends. Peter's a world champion. I've won 30 stages of this race. To create a polemic, it's not in the interest of the sport.

"We've spoken. We're fine. He came and apologised after the race. I've always been good with Peter, I always will."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group




Source: DSG

