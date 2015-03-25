Cavendish: I'll Take It Day By Day





Speaking at the press conference of a Dimension Data team which is continuing with its aim to provide as many children in Africa with bikes as possible, Cavendish said: " I'm not sick and am over the worst.





"I've had two months off and 7 weeks to prepare. I'm not in ideal form but as a sprinter there is always a chance of getting lucky during a stage and i I“ll be working for Steve and flying the flag for Quebeka.





"I had to race to put myself forward and go through the nationals and Tour of Slovenia but the Tour De France is such a massive race that I Base my season and we are riding for a cause bigger than any sponsor. i





"If I did not want to be here I would have still have future and if I was not up for it I would not be here.





"I'll see how it goes day by day. As a sprinter you can get lucky and the team will support Steve. I am most relaxed going into a tour ever. I know where I am and I am quite realistic. I know I can win a stage but there are 200 bike riders who think that.





" The pressure is what I put on myself. I know what needs to be done. This year I will take every day as it comes.





"Marcel Kittel is the man to watch in the sprint and the pressure is on him to deliver. I'd be an idiot to write him off.





" We have two national champions on the road which is great and a great boost to the team. We have diversity in our team and that can go across the 21 days.





"I'm 32 years old. I don't need three months in winter to get fit. I normally get stronger during a grand tour and it's something I am thankful to have.





"I'll be happy if I win a stage but if we get results for the team and Quebeka that will be good."





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

