Cavagna Wins Dwars door West-Vlaanderen

Quick Step’s Remi Cavagna has won the 72 nd Dwars door West-Vlaanderen in Belgium.





A 189.3km race saw the original break caught and a nine man group including Quick Step’s Remi Cavagna and his countryman and team mate Florian Sénéchal along with Fabio Jakobsen and Maximiliano Richeze, take over.





Onto the local laps and only Cavagna, Sénéchal and Frederik Frison (Lotto-Soudal), were left in the break. They stayed clear with Cavagna taking the win in 4.28.29 ahead of his team mate with Frison third.





Cavagna told his team’s press office: “It was super hard and cold today, but I felt good since the start of the race. Actually, I have been feeling good since last season and have waited for this victory for a long time. I wanted this win so badly, I can't tell you how important it's for me to finally get it. I have made mistakes in the past, attacking too early, so today I said to myself 'Don't attack, wait, wait, wait!' and it worked out perfectly in the end.





"The race was full gas from the start, and in the end, after catching the breakaway, I got a gap together with Florian and Frison. We had the upper hand in that group, but Frison was really strong and at one point I even got dropped on the cobbles, but kept calm, knowing I had enough left in the tank. My legs were really hurting, but I ignored the pain and managed to come back, and then I launched a now-or-never attack, powering ahead with all I had. I needed this win and it gives me a huge boost of confidence and even more motivation for the next races, where I'll continue to give my best and help my teammates."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

