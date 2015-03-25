Cattaneo New UEC President

Following the election of David Lappartient as the UCI President, an extraordinary meeting of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme’s Management Board was held in Bergen (Norway). At this meeting, Rocco Cattaneo was appointed acting President of the Continental Federation, in accordance with the UEC Constitution.



Rocco Cattaneo will lead the UEC until the next Congress scheduled in March 2018 when the President who will remain in charge until 2021 will be elected.







The UEC Management Board and the European cycling family would like to wish every success to David Lappartient and Rocco Cattaneo in their new respective roles.







Rocco Cattaneo

Swiss entrepreneur from Lugano (Ticino), the new President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme was born on 6 December 1958. He is married with three children.







During his sports career (professional from 1986 to 1994, he competed in two editions of the Giro d’Italia, three Tours of Switzerland, two Tours de Romandie and four World Championships).







On a management level, he was member of the Swiss Federation Management Board for two terms (1989-1994 and 2001-2003) and President of the Organising Committee for the 1996 Road World Championships in Lugano and MTB, Trials and Marathon World Championships in 2003.







Before being elected Vice-President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme, last March, he was a UCI Management Committee member from 2005-2013 and is Vice-President of the UCI World Cycling Centre Foundation since 2006.





























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

