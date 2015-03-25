 

CAS To Hear Sagan Appeal In December

14 November 2017 12:51
CAS, the Court Of Arbitration Of Sport, have said via their website that they will hear Peter Sagan's appeal regarding his disqualification from the 2017 Tour De France next month.

The case of “Peter Sagan & Denk Pro Cycling GmbH & Co. KG v. Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)”, will take place on December 5th and comes after Sagan was disqualifed from the race on stage four in Vittel.

Sagan was involved in a crash that left British sprinter Mark Cavendish of Dimension Data, with a broken should that had affected the latter part of his season.

The World Champion was first deducted thirty seconds and eighty points in the Green Jersey competition but was then disqualified from the race won by Chris Froome of Team Sky for a fourth time.

Sagan's Bora Hansgrohe team immediately said they would appeal and have gone to the Court Of Arbitration to try to seek a redress.


Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Source: DSG

