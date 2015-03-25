Canola Wins Japan Cup Road Race

Nippo-Vini Fantini's Marco Canola made it a double when he took the win at the Japan Cup road race.





Canola had already won the criterium on Saturday when he went for a long sprint and took the win in the rain in Utsunomiya, beating Benjamin Prades (Team UKYO) and Takeaki Amezawa (Utsunomiya Blitzen).





Speaking about his win, Canola said: “I’m so happy for this victory, which has such a big value for the team and for me.





"Our team is Italian-Japanese and this is the best gift we can do to our sponsor and to our fans for the trust they give us everyday.

"I want to dedicate this victory to all our sponsors, today here also from Italy, and to my mother that was sick and I know that for sure I give her a big satisfaction."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

