 

Canola Wins Japan Cup Criterium

21 October 2017 08:42

Nippo-Vini Fantini's Marco Canola was the winner at the Japan Cup Criterium.

On a 38.25km circuit in Utsunomiya, which comprised of laps of 2.25kms, Richie Porte and Alberto Contador were amongst the big names on show in a race which ended up in a sprint.

Marco Canola of Nipp-Vini Fantini took the win ahead of LottoNL-Jumbo's Juan Jose Lobato and BMC stagiaire Bram Welten.

"I had a mechanical problem and, given the short length of the race, I changed bikes quickly and I was able, fortunately, to get back into the peloton and in the wheels until the final lap," said Canola. "Covering the circuit multiple times, we were able to study it, and I took the last bend in fourth place and I launched my sprint early. Holding it to the line with hard but fortunately I had enough in the legs to finish it off."

Richie Porte of BMC looking to get back to racing after suffered a broken collarbone and pelvis in a crash during the Tour France said: "It was a fast criterium, and the weather wasn't the best, but it was nice to get back on the bike and ride with the guys," said Porte. "It is a fun race here, and it is good to come back with no pressure.

"For me, it was also nice to be part of Alberto Contador's last race. We were teammates for one year, and it was kind of cool to be part of that. For us as a team, Bram Welten was good and finished third, and Danilo Wyss looked strong when he attacked. It was a nice way to start our time in Japan, and it was a bit of an opener for tomorrow. I have to be realistic about tomorrow. It is a hard race, and my main goal will be to cross the finish line."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

