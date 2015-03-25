Cannondale Drapac Announce Ride London Team

The RideLondon race has been on the calendar since 2011, but already it has the feel of a race much more prominent. It’s WorldTour for the first time in its history, and teams send solid squads in hopes of taking a victory in one of the world’s great cities. Cannondale-Drapac starts with a team that includes: Alberto Bettiol, Will Clarke, Sebastian Langeveld, Ryan Mullen, Dylan van Baarle, Sep Vanmarcke and Wouter Wippert.

“The race is pretty open, which means that there are several possibilities to win,” said sport director Ken Vanmarcke. “Halfway we have some nice climbs, where the peloton can split, and a select group can go to the final. Depending on how many sprint teams there are, there is also a chance to get everything together and sprint for the victory. We have a good mix of riders for both situations. It’s a pretty new race, but already has a big name on the race calendar. It’s very cool to race in a famous city like London.”

Sunday will mark the third time Will Clarke has lined up for RideLondon.

“I am really looking forward to this race. It can be quite open, which I like. It can suit aggressive racing. Being my third participation, I know the roads a bit now. I have family in the UK too so it will be nice to race in front of them as well,” Clarke said. “We definitely have a strong team for this race. We have some of the best classics guys in the peloton on our team with Sep, Sebastian and Dylan. I think we will look to race aggressively. We have big engines in the team who can race hard all day and a course like this really suits us.”

Velon will provide real-time data tracking during the race and will also provide GoPro clips. Download the new Velon app for iOS or Android or follow along via the Velon race center.

Cannondale-Drapac for RideLondon:

Alberto Bettiol

Will Clarke

Sebastian Langeveld

Ryan Mullen

Dylan Van Baarle

Sep Vanmarcke

Wouter Wippert













